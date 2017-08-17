Gunmen attack hospital in Guatemala’s capital killing 6, inuring 12

An armed gang attacked on Wednesday Hospital Roosevelt located in the capital of Guatemala, killing at least six people and injuring 12 others, Sputnik reported.

The CB23 television channel specified that the two outpatients, three people who were in the emergency area of the hospital and one employee were among those who lost their lives while one child was among those injured.

The perpetrators of the attack are believed to be members of a gang, dubbed Mara Salvatrucha, the media outlet added, citing Guatemalan police, which managed to catch five attackers.