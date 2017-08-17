Baku Stock Exchange turnover doubled in one year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to 5.78 billion manats, in the period of Jan 1 – Aug 15, 2017, BSE said in a message, Aug 17.

According to the message, this figure exceeds the total turnover of transactions of the previous year by 2.3 times. The BSE’s turnover totaled 2.56 billion manats in 2016.

As of late July 2017, the volume of government securities market totaled 1.61 billion manats (5.4-fold increase over the year), corporate securities market turnover – 1.15 billion manats (17-fold growth), and the derivatives market volume – nearly 2.58 billion manats (growth by 37.5 percent).