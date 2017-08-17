Turkey reveals loses sustained by economy due to coup attempt

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish economy had sustained a $17 billion loss as a result of the events related to the military coup attempt in the country, Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the economy Cevdet Yilmaz said, the country’s media reported, Aug. 17.

Yilmaz noted that, if it hadn’t been for these events, Turkish economy would have demonstrated a five percent growth in the third and fourth quarters of last year, as it was in the first and second quarters of 2016.

It should be recalled that on July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities stated that a military coup attempt took place in the country, as a group of servicemen declared the transition of power. Taking into consideration that rebelling servicemen started to surrender on July 16, Turkish authorities stated that the coup attempt had failed. Nonetheless, more than 255 Turkish citizens were killed during the attempted coup.

