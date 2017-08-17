President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Indonesian counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and my own, I extend my most sincere congratulations to You and to the people of Your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Indonesia – the Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia will continue to develop and strengthen in the best interests of our peoples. On this joyful day, let me extend my best wishes to You and wish peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Indonesia.”