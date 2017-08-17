Vyacheslav Maltsev appointed Acting Managing Director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan

Vyacheslav Maltsev appointed Acting Managing Director for Carlsberg Azerbaijan to ensure full focus on two EE markets, effective September 1, 2017. Vyacheslav Maltsev, currently Divisional Director, Customer Supply Chain Siberia and Far East at Baltika Breweries, will take up the position as acting MD for Carlsberg Azerbaijan until a new permanent MD has been appointed following an external search that is currently running.

Vyacheslav will have a solid reporting line to Jacek Pastuszka, EVP Eastern Europe, and operational reporting to Rud Pedersen, VP Finance Eastern Europe. This appointment is made within the cross-regional STA program. Vyacheslav is succeeding Victor Semak who has been combining two MD roles – for Carlsberg Azerbaijan and Carlsberg Kazakhstan since May 1, 2016.

Vyacheslav is a professional in sales with 18 years of experience in FMCG companies in Russia. He joined Carlsberg Group in 2007 as a National Manager on Non-beer Brands Sales Development at Baltika Breweries headquarters. In July 2015 we was appointed Divisional Director, Customer Supply Chain Siberia and Far East. Prior to Baltika, Vyacheslav worked at Nidan Juices Company and Coca-Cola.

We congratulate Vyacheslav with this new appointment which is a good opportunity for his personal development and wish him every success in the new role.

Victor Semak will continue his role as Managing Director of Carlsberg Kazakhstan.

The brewery Carlsberg Azerbaijan is located in the Khirdalan city, 10 kilometers from the capital of Azerbaijan. Baltika Breweries, part of the Carlsberg Group acquired the plant in 2008, and in May 2009 it was opened after reconstruction.

The production capacity of the plant is 10 million decalitres per year. Annual deductions of Carlsberg Azerbaijan in the budget are more than 20 million AZN, the total amount of investments of the company in the development of the plant is more than 40 million AZN. Products Carlsberg Azerbaijan occupies more than 70% of the market of Azerbaijan (2014). The company produces beer from such popular brands as Xırdalan®, Tuborg®, Baltika 7®, Baltika 9®, Xırdalan Export®, Kuler®, Əfsanə®, Zhigulevskoy proprietary®, 33 Export®. Since February 2017, with the aim of further integration into the Carlsberg Group, the company was renamed into Carlsberg Azerbaijan.

Carlsberg Group - one of the largest brewing groups in the world, owns a wide portfolio of brands of beer and other beverages. The flagship brand of the company - Carlsberg - is one of the most famous beer brands in the world; Baltika, Carlsberg and Tuborg are among the eight largest brands in Europe.

The Carlsberg Group employs more than 41,000 people. The company's products are sold in more than 150 markets around the world.