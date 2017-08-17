Azerbaijan, Peru can co-op at bilateral, regional, multilateral levels - charge d'affaires (PHOTO)

2017-08-17 11:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Peru can cooperate at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels, Charge d'Affaires e.p. of Peruvian embassy in Baku Luis Chang Boldrini said in an interview with Trend.

Peru and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations in 1996 and since then the relations between the two countries have evolved in a sustained way, however, not at the speed and with the strength of the two countries’ full potential, said the diplomat.

“There are some landmarks that we can mention as the 2007 Protocol of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Peru and Azerbaijan, the 2012 Agreement for the Cooperation between our two Diplomatic Academies, the 2014 agreement for the exemption of the requirement of visas for diplomatic and service passports,” he said.

The diplomat recalled that in 2015, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Lima and in 2017, Peru inaugurated its embassy in Baku.

Boldrini pointed out that on July 28, he met with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and discussed the relations between Peru and Azerbaijan, and how to re-launch them with opening of Peruvian embassy in Baku.

“The priorities for our embassy will be set in two main areas: political and economic-commercial. Peru and Azerbaijan play an important role in their regions. Both countries have important national interests and are influential in the region,” he said. “Both countries have the possibility to cooperate and exchange their experience in foreign policy and world affairs. We can cooperate at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.”

For this reason, the two sides are now working to organize the first meeting as part of the implementation of the Protocol of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Peru and Azerbaijan, said the diplomat.

“We hope to bring to Azerbaijan a high level delegation for this first meeting. We also have a Peru-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship League that brings together the congressmen of both countries and creates awareness on issues of reciprocal interest for the benefit of both sides,” he added.

Peruvian embassy started functioning in Azerbaijan in June 2017.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn