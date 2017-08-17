Iran, Turkey share common view on Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that Iran and Turkey share common views on holding referendum for Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, IRNA news agency reported.

After a meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and military and security officials, Baqeri said that during his visit to Ankara he will talk with the country’s officials about major regional developments and referendum of Kurdistan independence referendum.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that if referendum takes place, it will cause new tensions and conflicts inside Iraq, repercussions of which will engulf the neighboring states, he said.

Contending that holding referendum for independence of Iraqi Kurdistan will engage Iraq, Iran and Turkey, he said that for the same reason, officials of both countries underline that such a work is not possible and it should not happen.

Establishing peace and security in Turkey was also among the topics discussed during the meetings with Turkish officials, he said while noting that both sides were unanimous in pursuing peace process in Syria on the basis of the experts level talks to be held in Tehran and Ankara.

The top general further noted that visit to Turkey by chairman of the general staff of the Iranian Armed Forces takes place for the first time since the victory of the Islamic Revolution 1979, which took place on the Turkish officials and approval of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

On practical results of his trip to Ankara, Baqeri said that both sides agreed to have training cooperation and exchange students and hold joint educational courses.

Deciding to exchange fleets and dispatching observers to the two countries’ maneuvers were among other achievements of the visit, he said.

Baqeri arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for talks with top Turkish military and political officials. The Iranian military delegation was officially received by Turkey's Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar.