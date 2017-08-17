Bakcell introduces HD Voice technology for the first time in Azerbaijan

2017-08-17

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan, for the first time in country has launched the HD Voice technology.

Thus as a result of implementation of the modern AMR-WB (Adaptive Multi-Rate Wideband) in the UMTS (3G) network, Bakcell is now able to provide the subscribers with the highest quality of calling experience.

As opposed to regular calls, the “HD Voice” (high definition voice) allows subscribers to hear each other’s voice in a very high precision during the phone conversation, thanks to transmission channels capacity optimization technology. At the same time, the launched technological novelty will automatically minimize the additional noise, which surrounds the subscriber during the call and lets the called party hear caller’s speech in a more clear and precise way. As a result, both subscribers will hear each other just as good as if they were in the same room.

There is no need to do anything to benefit from the above mentioned technology. If the subscriber’s mobile device supports this function, all the phone calls will automatically and at no extra cost be implemented by means of the HD Voice technology.

Bakcell will continue implementation of the optimization and improvement works in its mobile network, in order to use the state of the art technology and provide the customers with the highest quality mobile communication.

