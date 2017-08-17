Kazakh defense minister to visit Uzbekistan

2017-08-17 13:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 17

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Kazakh Defense Minister Saken Zhasuzakov will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan August 17-18, according to the Uzbek Defense Ministry.

The delegation of Kazakhstan will come to Samarkand, where Saken Zhasuzakov will visit the Khazrati Khizr complex and honor the memory of the first Uzbek president Islam Karimov.

Zhasuzakov will also hold talks in the Uzbek Defense Ministry. Following the talks, the sides plan to sign a number of bilateral agreements.