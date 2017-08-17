Turkey supports Iraq’s territorial integrity – presidential administration

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey stands for Iraq’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Trend Aug. 17.

It was noted that Iraq’s territorial integrity, as well as peace and stability in the region are important for Turkey.

“The US, Iran and a number of other countries, just like Turkey, are also against the holding of a referendum on independence in Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region,” the source said.

It was also noted that Turkey hopes that the decision of the Kurdish administration of Iraq to hold a referendum will be reconsidered.

It should be noted that the referendum on independence will be held on September 25.

Earlier, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, had said that opposition to the referendum would be met with “a bloody war”. Preparations for the referendum have been completed, he noted.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Kurdish administration of Iraq will regretful of holding an independence referendum.

“Iraq’s integrity is a priority for Turkey,” noted Erdogan, adding that a referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy means the beginning of Iraq’s disintegration.

