Get 4G-backed LG FLEX 2 smartphone at half price

2017-08-17 15:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Azercell Telecom LLC continues to please its clientele of 4.5 million subscribers with favorable smartphone campaigns. Now starting from August 17, 2017, Azercell subscribers can get 4G backed LG FLEX 2 smartphone at unbelievably favorable prices.

Under the new smartphone campaign, subscribers can obtain LG FLEX 2 at half price for the monthly payment of AZN 45+. In addition, the subscribers are provided with an opportunity to receive LG W100 watch as a gift, and enjoy 5GB, 10GB or Unlimited (50GB) mobile internet packages for 12 months.

In order to join the campaign, the subscribers are requested to visit Azercell Customer Services and choose one of the offers.

Join this campaign offered by Azercell and enjoy a new smartphone, mobile internet and call at favorable terms.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.