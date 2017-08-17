Capital of Azerbaijan Railways increases by 11%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Authorized capital of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has been increased by 11 percent from 726,146,366 manats to 806,061,960 manats in accordance with a Cabinet of Ministers decision, published Aug. 17.

The number of common shares of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC with face value of two manats each has increased from 363,073,183 to 403,030,980.

The official exchange rate on August 17 is 1.7008 AZN/USD.