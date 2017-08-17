Over 50% of trenching along TAP route complete in Greece, Albania

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Over 50 percent of trenching along the route of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece and Albania has been completed, TAP AG consortium said on its Twitter page.

It accounts for 387 kilometers of the total length of TAP route of 765 kilometers in those two countries.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

