Kamaladdin Heydarov reelected as World Taekwondo VP

2017-08-17

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan’s Taekwondo Federation Kamaladdin Heydarov has been reelected as vice president of the World Taekwondo.

Azerbaijan’s Taekwondo Federation told Trend that Heydarov was honored this trust by World Taekwondo President Choue Chung-won.

World Taekwondo holds elections for top positions in the organization in line with new rules. Now, heads of taekwondo organizations of continents are automatically appointed as vice presidents, while two vice presidents are elected by the World Taekwondo president.