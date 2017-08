Azerbaijan announces manat rate for August 18

2017-08-17

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, against the US dollar was set at 1.7008 AZN/USD for August 18, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said Aug. 17.

Thus, manat’s rate against the US dollar remained unchanged compared to the rate on Aug. 17.