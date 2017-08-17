BP: Shah Deniz Stage 2 completed by over 95%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Implementation of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project continued successfully in 1H17, says a BP report on its activity in Azerbaijan, issued Aug. 17.

BP is the Shah Deniz field’s operator.

According to the report, the project has been completed by over 95 percent in terms of engineering, procurement and construction, and the first gas from Shah Deniz Stage 2 will be obtained in 2018.

“Project activities continue at all offshore and onshore sites and fabrication yards of the country including the Sangachal Terminal, ATA (AMEC/Tekfen/Azfen) yard near Baku, Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) and along the pipeline route,” says the report.

In June, a significant milestone was achieved in the project with the sail away and installation of the Quarters and Utilities (QU) platform topsides unit – the first topsides unit built for the Shah Deniz Stage 2 platforms, says the report.

“The construction and commissioning of the subsea construction vessel (SCV) “Khankendi” are progressing well at the Baku Shipyard. The vessel is currently undergoing sea trials in the Caspian Sea which is a significant milestone on SD2 project delivery,” says the report. “At the peak of project activities, over 24,000 people were involved in construction works across all main contracts in Azerbaijan and over 80 percent of them were Azerbaijani nationals.”

As part of the Shah Deniz 2 project, gas production will increase from 9 to 25 billion cubic meters per year. The produced gas will be exported to Turkey and the European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipelines.

A contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996. The field's reserve is estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

The project shareholders are BP (28.8 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), Lukoil (10 percent), NICO (10 percent) and TPOC (19 percent).

