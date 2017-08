Bolivian FM to visit Azerbaijan

2017-08-17 19:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Foreign Minister of Bolivia Fernando Huanacuni Mamani will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on August 18, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

He is expected to meet with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The foreign ministers will sign an Azerbaijan-Bolivia intergovernmental agreement canceling visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports.