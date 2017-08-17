Commander of Turkish Navy resigns

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Commander of the Turkish Navy, Admiral Veysel Kosele has resigned, Turkish media outlets quoted Ibrahim Kalin, head of the country's presidential press service, as saying Aug. 17.

Kalin noted that Kosele resigned on his own initiative.

It should be noted that Veysel Kosele was taken hostage by putschists during the last year’s military coup attempt in Turkey.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. Nonetheless, more than 255 Turkish citizens were killed during the attempted coup.

Turkish authorities accuse Fethullah Gulen of being involved in the military coup attempt.

