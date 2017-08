Van crashes into crowd on Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona (VIDEO)

2017-08-17 19:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

A van has ploughed into crowds on the Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona, BBC News reports.

Spanish police say several people have been injured in a “massive crash”.

The emergency services are urging people to stay away from the area around Placa Catalunya.