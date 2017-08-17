Kazakhstan willing to expand military partnership with Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 17

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today received Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Saken Zhasuzakov, who is on a visit in Tashkent, says a message posted on the president’s website.

During the meeting, the sides mulled the effective interaction between the Uzbek and Kazakh defense ministries, including industrial cooperation and training of military personnel.

They also commended the rapidly developing cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, Zhasuzakov conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to President Mirziyoyev.

The defense minister pointed out the interest and willingness of Kazakhstan to further expand mutually beneficial partnership with Uzbekistan in the military and military-technical spheres.

Zhasuzakov will also hold talks in the Uzbek Defense Ministry. Following the talks, the sides plan to sign a number of bilateral agreements.