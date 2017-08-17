Barcelona police treating van crash as “terrorist attack”

2017-08-17 20:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

A driver deliberately ploughed a van into pedestrians on one of Spain's busiest streets on Thursday, wounding a number of people in what police said was a “terrorist attack”, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

"Huge collision on Las Ramblas in Barcelona by an individual driving a van, many injuries," a statement from Catalan police said.

The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said.