Barcelona police treating van crash as “terrorist attack”
2017-08-17 20:27 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17
A driver deliberately ploughed a van into pedestrians on one of Spain's busiest streets on Thursday, wounding a number of people in what police said was a “terrorist attack”, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.
"Huge collision on Las Ramblas in Barcelona by an individual driving a van, many injuries," a statement from Catalan police said.
The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said.