Uzbek president instructs to increase efficiency of Uzsanoatexport JSC

2017-08-17 20:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 17

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has adopted a resolution “On measures to further increase efficiency of activities of Uzsanoatexport JSC.”

According to the document published Aug. 17 on the website of the Uzbek president, the company is allowed to ship flour and wheat to the trading houses of Uzsanoatexport JSC abroad, under consignment conditions and within the limits approved by the balance sheet of the use of wheat.

In addition, it is allowed to further export the products obtained from the processing of raw materials imported by the Uzsanoatexport JSC and placed under the customs regime “processing in the customs territory.”

The document establishes that during execution of foreign trade operations by Uzsanoatexport JSC, the period for the receipt of proceeds or re-import regarding export operations should not exceed 90 days from the date of actual export of goods, work and services.

Assistance to industrial enterprises of the basic branches of the Uzbek economy in the promotion of their products for export should include lending to enterprises in the form of pre-export financing.