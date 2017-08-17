Barcelona attackers reportedly holding hostages (VIDEO) (UPDATING)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

21:01 (GMT+4) At least 13 people have been killed in the terror attack in Barcelona on Thursday, Cadena Ser radio has reported citing police sources.

"Thirteen people have died in the incident which has been classified as a terror attack," the radio report said.

Barcelona police has yet to confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona's central Ramblas area.

20:54 (GMT+4) Two armed men are reportedly holed up in a Barcelona restaurant after a terror attack in the central Las Ramblas area, The Independent reports.

The men – who may be not those who drove a van into a huge crowd of people earlier – may be holding hostages inside the restaurant.

Police have said they are still searching for the man who was driving the van, which drove into one of the busiest squares in the city centre.

19:45 (GMT+4) A van has ploughed into crowds in Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona, BBC reports.

Spanish police say several people have been injured in a "massive crash", while emergency services are urging people to stay away from the area around Plaça Catalunya.

Reports from the scene say people are taking cover in nearby shops and cafes.

Reuters reports that emergency services have requested the closure of local metro and train stations.

El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.