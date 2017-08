Suspect in Barcelona terrorist attack reportedly arrested

A suspect in Barcelona terrorist attack was arrested, Sputnik reported.

Earlier it was reported that Barcelona police has identified the perpetrator behind the deadly car attack.

El Pais, one of the largest newspapers in Spain, has published a report alleging that the van used in the attack was rented by a man called Driss Oukabir.

Shortly after that, local media reported that the suspect is arrested.