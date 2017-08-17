Trump condemns terror attack in Barcelona, offers US help

2017-08-17 22:22 | www.trend.az | 1

US President Donald Trump denounced the deadly van attack in Barcelona, Spain, Sputnik reported.

"The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help," Trump stated via Twitter. "Be tough and strong, we love you!"

Other world leaders have joined Trump in supporting Spain following yet another terror attack. The UK "stands with Spain against terror," Prime Minister Theresa May said.