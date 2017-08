One Barcelona van attacker killed in shootout with police

One of the suspected attackers involved in mowing down people in Barcelona on Thursday has been killed in a shootout with police on the outskirts of the city, La Vanguardia newspaper reported.

Police earlier confirmed they had arrested a man in connection with the attack, Sputnik reported.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers were involved in the incident, which killed at least 13 people.