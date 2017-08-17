Putin condemns Barcelona attack, calls for international anti-terrorism response

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publically condemned the Thursday terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain that left 13 dead. He also called for a united international response to fight terrorism, Sputnik reported.

"We strongly condemn this cruel and cynical crime perpetrated against ordinary citizens," said Putin in a statement that expressed condolences to the King of Spain, Philip VI, as well as the friends and relatives of those harmed in the attack. He went on to say that the van ramming terror attack "reaffirms once again the need to truly unite the efforts of the entire international community in the fight against terrorist forces."

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted their own condolences to Spain. "We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Barcelona, and we are sure that there is no justification for this evil," they wrote. "We convey the words of sympathy to the people of Spain. We mourn together with you."