Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly van attack in Barcelona

2017-08-17

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly van attack in Barcelona through its Amaq news agency, Reuters reported.

A van plowed into crowds in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday and a regional official said 13 people were killed in what police said they were treating as a terrorist attack.

Police said they had arrested a man but did not identify him or describe his role. Earlier they were searching for the van's driver who, according to local media, fled the scene on foot.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers were involved. La Vanguardia newspaper said one of the suspected perpetrators had been killed in a shootout with police on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Witnesses said the van zigzagged down one of Barcelona's busiest tourist avenues, Las Ramblas, mowing down pedestrians and leaving bodies strewn across the ground.

A government official in the region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, said that 80 people were injured.