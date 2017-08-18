Azerbaijan checking presence of its citizens among Barcelona terror attack victims

2017-08-18 00:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the Spain is checking whether Azerbaijani citizens are among victims and injured in the terrorist attacks that occurred in Barcelona, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend Aug. 18.

Additional information will be provided in connection with the issue, he added.

A van plowed into crowds in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday and a regional official said 13 people were killed in what police said they were treating as a terrorist attack.

A government official in the region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, said that 80 people were injured.