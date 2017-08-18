Spain announces 3 days of mourning over Barcelona terror attack

Spain announced three days of public mourning due to the terrorist attack that occurred in Barcelona, RİA Novosti reported.

A van plowed into crowds in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday and a regional official said 13 people were killed in what police said they were treating as a terrorist attack.

A government official in the region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, said that 80 people were injured.