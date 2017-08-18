Eiffel Tower to go dark as tribute to victims of Barcelona attack

2017-08-18 03:25 | www.trend.az | 1

The lights of the Eiffel Tower will be turned off starting on Thursday as a gesture of solidarity with Spain, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona’s central Ramblas area. Catalonia’s authorities have confirmed that 13 people were killed and 80 more were hospitalized. The incident has been identified as a terrorist attack.

"Paris will turn off the Eiffel Tower starting 00h45 tonight [22:45 GMT] as tribute to the victims of the attack in Barcelona," Hidalgo posted on her Twitter account.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont confirmed that two people had already been detained in connection with the attack, according to local media reports. One perpetrator of the van attack was reportedly killed in a shootout.