At least 18 nationalities among Barcelona attack victims

2017-08-18 03:44 | www.trend.az | 1

At least 18 nationalities among Barcelona attack victims, AFP reported.

A driver deliberately rammed a van into pedestrians on one of Barcelona's most popular boulevards on Thursday, killing at least 13 people in what Spanish police called a "terrorist attack".

Around 4:50 pm (1450 GMT), a vehicle slammed into a crowd of pedestrians on the famous Las Ramblas boulevard.

The promenade in the heart of the city centre is one of Barcelona's busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and panic, with bodies strewn along the boulevard as others fled for their lives.

Tom Gueller, who lives on a road next to Las Ramblas said he saw the van speeding along the boulevard.

"It wasn't slowing down at all. It was just going straight through the middle of the crowds in the middle of the Ramblas," he told BBC radio, referring to the pedestrianised area.

Regional interior minister Joaquim Forn said at least 13 people had died and around 100 more were injured in the attack.

Belgium's Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said on Twitter a Belgian national was among those killed in Barcelona. He told Belgian media the victim was a woman.

The Dutch foreign ministry also said in a statement that three Dutch citizens had been injured in the attack and were "in contact with their relatives".

"They are out of danger and have been taken to a hospital," the ministry said.

A Greek diplomat in the city said three nationals had been injured -- a woman and her two children.