No Azerbaijani nationals among Barcelona terror attack victims

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

According to the preliminary information, there are no Azerbaijani nationals among those killed and injured in the terrorist attack in Barcelona, France Press agency reported citing to the local authorities.

Early agency reported that at least 18 nationalities among Barcelona attack victims.

According to information by 01:00 local time, it is known about the victims from France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Argentina, Venezuela, Belgium, Australia, Hungary, Peru, Northern Ireland, Greece, Cuba, Macedonia, China, Italy, Romania and Algeria.