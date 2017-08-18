Turkey strongly condemns Barcelona terror attack

Turkey strongly condemned the terrorist attack in central Barcelona that left at least 13 people dead and dozens of others injured Thursday, Anadolu reported.

In a written statement, Foreign Ministry said: "We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated in Barcelona today.

"We extend our deepest condolences and wish fortitude to the families of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to those wounded in these heinous attacks which display once again the brutal face of terrorism and target all humanity.

"We reiterate our resolve to maintain solidarity with Spain, which is a friend and an ally of Turkey, and to provide all kinds of support to this end."

According to Spanish media, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack that involved a van ploughing into people at Las Ramblas, a street in central Barcelona popular with both tourists and locals.

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said: “We found out about the abominable attacks in Barcelona in deep sorrow.

“We condemn these attacks that target our humanity and universal values vehemently. We wholeheartedly share the grief of friendly nation Spain, and offer our sincerest condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish the wounded a quick recovery.

“We will continue to be in solidarity and unity with our friend and ally Spain in fighting terror.”

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, who is also the government’s spokesman, also condemned the attack on Twitter: “We give our condolences to the those who lost their lives and their families, and to the people and government of Spain.

“We wish the ones wounded in the abominable terror attack a quick recovery.

“Turkey is always in solidarity and cooperation with Spain against terror. Terror is a common enemy of all people and countries, regardless of who does it or who it is against.

“We strongly condemn the terror attack in Barcelona, the ones who made the attack, ones who commanded to attack, and everyone who supports this.”