Several attackers killed by police in Catalan town 60 Miles from Barcelona

2017-08-18

Catalan police have killed several terrorists during a shootout attack in Cambrils, a Catalan town about 60 miles from Barcelona. Police have advised the town's residents to "stay home, stay safe."

Catalan police say that one terrorist may still be at large, and that the attackers may have been wearing suicide belts. The media has also reported that some people were wounded during the operation, Sputnik reported.

"We are working on a hypothesis that the events in Cambrils are related to a terrorist attack. We have killed the alleged perpetrators," the Catalan police have tweeted.

The incident comes just hours after Thursday's van ramming attack in Barcelona's city square that left 13 dead. Police have not said if the incident in Cambrills is or isn't related to the Barcelona attack, which Daesh has claimed responsibility for.