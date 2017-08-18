Spanish police to carry out several controlled explosions in Cambrils

Catalan police warned they were going to carry out several controlled explosions in the coastal town of Cambrils, Sputnik reported.

The police have killed four terrorists and injured a fifth during an attempted van ramming attack in Cambrils, a Catalan town about 60 miles from Barcelona.

According to the police, one terrorist may still be at large, and that the attackers may have been wearing suicide belts. Catalan civil protection authorities have said that six civilians and one police officer were wounded during the operation.

Spanish outlet Cadena Ser has reported that the Cambrils attackers also attempted a van ramming attack in the town square, but the van overturned and the occupants were shot by police.

The incident comes just hours after Thursday's van ramming attack in Barcelona's city square that left 13 dead.