Turkish president offers condolences post terror attack

2017-08-18 06:15 | www.trend.az

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences to the Spanish King on Thursday following a terror attack in Spain’s Barcelona that left over a dozen people killed, Anadolu reproted.

“I strongly condemn the attack that showed the brutal face of the terrorism once again and targeted the shared values of the whole humanity not just Spain,” he said.

On Thursday evening, 13 people, died and over 100 were injured when a white van ploughed into a crowd in central Barcelona . Erdogan conveyed words of sympathy to the Spanish people and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Turkish President sent a condolence letter to the Spanish King Phelipe VI, according to a confidential presidential source.

According to Spanish media, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack that involved a van ploughing into people at Las Ramblas, a street in central Barcelona popular with both tourists and locals.