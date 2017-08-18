Turkmenistan implements major gas chemical projects

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Audit meeting, reviewing the results of the work of oil and gas industry’s enterprises over the past seven months of 2017, was organized in Ashgabat, the local Oil and Gas newspaper reported.

At the meeting reports on the promotion of several major investment projects, the construction of a gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene and a plant for the production of high-quality gasoline from natural gas were heard.

The gas chemical complex in the Kiyanli settlement (Balkan Region, Turkmenistan) is planned to be commissioned in 2018. The plant is designed to process five billion cubic meters of gas and produce 386,000 tons of polyethylene and 81,000 tons of polypropylene per year. Project is being implemented by South Korea’s LG and Hyundai together with Japan’s TOYO. Total cost of the project is more than $3.4 billion.

Meanwhile, a plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas is being built in Ovadandepe (Ahal Region). This project is being implemented by a consortium of companies Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) and Ronesans Endustri Tesisleri Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey).

The enterprise is planned to be commissioned in 2018. Plant will annually produce 600,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline, which meets Euro-5 requirements, 12,000 tons of diesel fuel and 115,000 tons of liquefied gas. Total cost of the project is almost $1.7 billion.