Azerbaijani currency rates for August 18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

The official exchange rate for US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for August 18 was set at 1.7008 manats and 1.9963 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies Aug. 18, 2017 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7008 1 euro 1 EUR 1.9963

