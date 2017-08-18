Sudanese president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

President of the Republic of Sudan Omar Hassan Ahmad Al-Bashir has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my sincere greetings on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Azerbaijan,” said Sudan’s president in his congratulatory letter.

“Since the independence of Azerbaijan the relations between our countries have marked fruitful, successful cooperation in different areas of mutual interest guided by dynamic political dialogue. Comprehensive partnership in economic, trade, technical, humanitarian and people-to-people contacts will be extended and developed steadily and extensively,” noted Al-Bashir.

“I am confident that with joint endeavors we can utilize better our potential and achieve our goals,” he noted.

“Your Excellency, please accept my best wishes for your personal good health as well as prosperity and well-being of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” added Sudan’s president.