Azerbaijan resolutely condemns Barcelona terror attack

2017-08-18 10:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan resolutely condemns the terrorist attacks carried out in Barcelona, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, told Trend Aug. 18.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the terrorist attacks, and wish speediest recovery to the injured. As a country suffering from terrorism, the Republic of Azerbaijan resolutely condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” he said.

In connection with the recent terrorist attacks in Barcelona, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to the King of Spain Felipe VI.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has also sent a letter of condolence to his Spanish counterpart Alfonso Maria Dastis.

Thirteen people died and over 100 were injured when a white van ploughed into a crowd in central Barcelona on Aug. 17 evening. The Spanish police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.