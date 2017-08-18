Iran condemns Barcelona attack, says ready for co-op against terrorism

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned yesterday’s terror attack in Spain’s Barcelona, where at least 13 people were killed and over 100 others were injured.

In a condemnation of the Barcelona attack, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that global problems should be settled using international solutions and called for a global unity against terrorism, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry said Aug. 18.

He also expressed sympathy for relatives of the terror attack victims.

Qasemi further warned against growing terror attacks across the globe, saying no country – even the obvious and secret supporters of terrorists – is immune to terrorism’s threats.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness for cooperation with the global community in fighting against terrorism.