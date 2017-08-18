No Azerbaijani nationals identified among Barcelona attack victims (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:51)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

No Azerbaijani nationals have been so far identified among victims of the Barcelona terror attack, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend Aug. 18, citing the information provided by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain.

Hajiyev noted that the Azerbaijani Embassy is in contact with the relevant Spanish authorities.

Several victims of the terror attack haven’t been identified yet, said the spokesman, adding that the media and the public will be informed if additional information is available.

Thirteen people died and over 100 were injured when a white van ploughed into a crowd in central Barcelona on Aug. 17 evening. The Spanish police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.