Ilham Aliyev approves funding for road construction in Agsu

2017-08-18 12:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for construction of the Chaparli-Kandoba-Jalayir road in Agsu district.

Under the presidential order, 5.8 million manats are allocated from the state budget for construction of the road connecting eight residential areas with a total population of 8,000 people.