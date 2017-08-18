24th Open Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship kicks off (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The 24th Open Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Aug. 18.

Twenty-five gymnasts in the junior and senior age categories will vie for medals in performances with hoop, ball, ribbon and clubs.

Along with representatives of local Ojag Sport Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Start and Zirva sports clubs, as well as Ganja, Gusar and Kurdamir, athletes from abroad will demonstrate their interesting performances.

Contests, entertaining flash mob and other events will be organized during the Championship.

