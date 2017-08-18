Turkey’s president due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on Sept. 10-11, Turkish media report Aug. 18.

Erdogan will be accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as well as other ministers during the visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Turkey totaled $1.45 billion in January-July 2017 and $766.51 million out of this amount accounted for the export from Azerbaijan to Turkey.