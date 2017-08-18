Turkey, Russia, Iran may launch joint military operation in Syria

Turkey, Russia and Iran may start a joint military operation in Syria, the Turkish media report Aug. 18.

Reportedly, the joint military operation may begin in the Syrian city of Idlib. It is expected that Russia and Iran will begin operations in the southern part of Idlib, and Turkey will advance from the northern direction.

Currently, Russia has troops in the south of Idlib – in the villages of Muradakh and Khalfaya.

Reports don’t indicate the exact date of the joint military operation’s start.

Earlier, the Turkish president’s administration told Trend that Ankara is ready to face any threat that may arise on its borders. As a regional power, Turkey has every right to act in line with its state and national interests, added the administration.

Currently, there are about 25,000 Turkish servicemen on the border with Syria.

