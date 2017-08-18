Over 170km of TurkStream laid

2017-08-18 13:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

More than 170 kilometers of the TurkStream pipeline has already been laid, said Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

He made the remarks during the 86th Izmir International Fair, RIA Novosti reported.



“The construction of the pipeline’s offshore section started in May 2017,” said Novak, adding that TurkStream is meant to improve Turkey’s gas supply and diversify gas deliveries to Europe.



TurkStream project envisages construction of two branches of the main gas pipeline under the Black Sea, the capacity of each branch being 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas.



One branch is meant to supply gas directly to the Turkish market and the other for the supply of gas by transit through Turkey to Europe. The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Turkey also stipulates that these two offshore branches should be built by December 2019.

On Dec.8, 2016, South Stream Transport B.V., 100-percent subsidiary of Gazprom, signed a contract with Swiss Allseas Group on constructing the first line of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s offshore segment.

Later in February 2017, the two companies inked an agreement on constructing the second line of the pipeline’s offshore section.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn