Barcelona attack may reduce Azerbaijani tourists’ interest in Europe

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The terrorist attack in Barcelona may significantly reduce the interest of Azerbaijani tourists in the travel to the European countries, Nahid Baghirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA), told Trend, Aug. 18.

“Spain is one of the most popular travel destinations among Azerbaijani tourists, and everyone, who visited this country, primarily dreams of visiting Barcelona,” he said. “Although the tourist season is already nearing its completion, I think that the terrorist attack may reduce the interest of tourists not only to Spain, but also to Europe as a whole, once again. Similar things happened after the terrorist attacks in France, which significantly reduced interest of tourists in travelling to European countries.”

Earlier, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend that no Azerbaijani nationals have been so far identified among victims of the Barcelona terror attack.

Several victims of the terror attack haven’t been identified yet, said the spokesman, adding that the media and public will be informed, if additional information becomes available.

Thirteen people died and over 100 were injured when a white van ploughed into a crowd in the center of Barcelona on the evening of Aug. 17. The Spanish police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.