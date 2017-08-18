Azerbaijan’s major chemical plant’s repair to complete in Sept (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The repair works at the Ethylene-Polyethylene plant of Azerikimya Production Union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will be completed in September, SOCAR said in a message, Aug. 18.

According to the message, on Aug. 17, Rovnag Abdullayev, president of SOCAR, familiarized himself with the repair and modernization work at the plant.

It was noted that the plant, which was closed for repair on August 10, will be recommissioned on September 20 – the “Oilmen’s Day.”

The reconstruction project, which is being implemented by Technip Italy, will be completed by 2019. The project envisages the upgrade of the existing technological units and the construction of new facilities.

This reconstruction project will make it possible to increase the production capacity of Azerikimya, provide raw materials to the polypropylene and polyethylene production units (currently under construction), cover domestic demand, increase export potential, enhance stability and safety of the technological process, as well as improve the quality of raw materials and products manufactured at the plant.